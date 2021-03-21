Panama City Police respond to an early morning shooting on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was shot in the forearm on Sunday morning, police said.

According to a news release from Panama City Police, officers responded to a call about shots being fired around 4:45 Sunday morning at the 1000 block of E. 14th Street.

The victim said he was woken up by a person knocking on his door and yelling.

The victim said he went to the back door to let his dog out and said his dog immediately ran to the front of the house. As the victim came around the corner of the house to check on his dog, he was shot in the forearm with a single gunshot.

Officials said they have detained a person of interest in this investigation but are not releasing the name of the individual at this time.