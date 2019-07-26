Panama City Police make felony drug arrest after traffic stop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department announcing an arrest in a local drug bust with several pounds of marijuana seized.

According to reports, an officer pulled a speeding vehicle over near the intersection of Highway 77 and 23rd Street in Panama City. A large amount of marijuana was reportedly found in the vehicle. Police say the driver then led authorities to his alleged source.

PCPD’s investigative unit was able to find 46-year old Demetrius Dionne Whitsett in his home in the 2400 block of Oak Hammock Avenue. Officers learned Whitsett was reportedly distributing large amounts of marijuana from his residence.

Corporal Richard Thore with the Panama City Police Department said, “This one was just us being diligent in what we do. And that is, it started with a simple traffic stop, which ultimately led to a search warrant and seizing, you know, like i said, over ten pounds of marijuana.”

Whitsett is behind bars tonight in the Bay County Jail.

If you have more information on the case, call the panama city police department or you can remain anonymous by calling crimestoppers at 785-tips.