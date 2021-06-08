Panama City Police looking for burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs the public’s help locating a suspect in a burglary of a business.

According to the release, the suspect burglarized a business in the 700 block of Airport Rd in the early morning hours of May 23, 2021.

The suspect took several thousand dollars worth of lawn equipment and a work truck from the property. The truck was recovered, but the lawn equipment is still missing.

If you have any information on this case you can call the PCPD at 850-872-3100 or you can report tips anonymously by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.