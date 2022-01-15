Panama City Police investigating stabbing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that happened in the East 8th Street and Bonita Avenue area on Saturday.

Police said there is one victim and one suspect. Authorities said as of right now they believe there was an altercation where the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim.

As of right now, information isn’t available on the suspect or victim but police said they are actively looking for the suspect.

PCPD said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. News 13 will post more details as they become available.