Panama City Police investigating armed robbery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police responded to an armed robbery at the Express Lane at the Jenks Avenue and W. 11th Street intersection late Friday night.

Authorities said between 11:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. an unknown black male, possibly in his 50’s, entered the store and revealed a gun.

According to police, he demanded the cashier open the cash drawer while he held a gun to her side. The cashier complied and the man fled on foot after collecting and unknown amount of money from the register.

The suspect was wearing all black, including a black RealTree hoodie and black and white Nikes.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-732-3100 or they can report tips anonymously by downloading the ‘Panama City PD’ Tip 411 app from the app store.

