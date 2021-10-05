Panama City Police improving community relations one cup of coffee at a time

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for a good old cup of joe to kickstart your morning and the opportunity to connect with local law enforcement, the Panama City Police Department has just the event for you!

Cops and Coffee will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Panama City Center for the Arts located on E. 4th Street.

Panama City Police Public Information Officer Ken McVay said the station is looking to host the events every six months, and it is a great opportunity for the community to give feedback to the community police force.

“Captain Edmundson and his officers will be there to take questions from the community and hopefully get some answers,” said McVay. “Really it’s important that we get the feedback from the community so we can better protect and serve them.”

Officer Jay Walker has served on the force for nearly 16 years. Walker said the opportunity to connect with residents and business owners has been essential in helping rebuild downtown Panama City.

“It’s all about relationships. It’s really great to see the positive change that we are making downtown,” Walker said. “We strive to make it a great place to live and work.”

Local business owners like Kevin Mitchell, who owns The Press, agreed.

” We look forward to growing Downtown, knowing that we are in a thriving and safe community. It’s an amazing concept,” he said.