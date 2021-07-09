Panama City Police identify man in Airport Road death investigation

James Darren Hall, 46, was found by bystanders on the north side of Airport Road Wednesday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found alongside a roadway Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner has yet to release the cause of death in this case and investigators with the Panama City Police Department are still actively investigating circumstances surrounding the death, officials wrote in a news release.

“Anyone having knowledge of or recent interactions with this individual is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores,” officials wrote.

