Panama City Police Department still searching for murder suspect

PCPD are still looking for Deerik Bell, who is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is continuing its search for Deerik Bell, a suspect in a shooting that occurred at The Outrigger Lounge in Panama City on Friday night.

A 55-year-old man named Tracy Eckman died after being shot. He was a bystander who was not involved in an argument between Bell and another individual. That other person was shot and transported to the hospital.

“We are currently actively searching all of our leads to go, to try to find Mr. Bell,” Ken McVay, a Panama City Police Department Media Specialist said. “There are multiple warrants for his arrest, including murder and attempted murder, as well as felony possession of a firearm.”

Bell is a 37-year-old who was released from prison in March after serving time for cocaine possession charges.

Police have found his car, but are asking the public for help in finding Bell.

However, he is considered to be armed and dangerous and is wanted on murder and attempted murder charges. There is also a warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm.

“We do not want anyone to confront him, or to try to detain him,” McVay said. “Please take the proper channels and call 911.”

McVay said people with information can contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report an anonymous tip by downloading the app “Panama City PD”.