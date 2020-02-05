Panama City Police Department finds missing child

UPDATE: The child has been found, according to Panama City Police Department.

The Panama City Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile.

Kenseth Trace Lee Jones, 15, male, was last seen in the area of the 2100 Block of Lisenby Avenue on January 31, wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans with a grey backpack. He is approximately 5’07”, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3112, or they can report their tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

