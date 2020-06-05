Panama City Police asking for help in locating robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public for information and help identifying a suspect after a robbery incident at a hotel near Highway 98.

According to Panama City Police, the man pictured above held a victim at gun point before stealing property, then left the hotel in a newer model gray or silver Honda CRV.

Police ask anyone who has information related to the case to contact the department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously on the Panama City PD Tip411 app.