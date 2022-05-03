PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s more visible signs of progress in the Harrison Avenue StreetScape project on Tuesday.

City crews planted 20-foot tall Highrise Live Oak trees along Harrison, in conjunction with the ReTree PC program and National Arbor Day.

10 of the 49 trees are now in place.

City Manager Mark McQueen said the trees do more than just make the street more visually appealing.

“This is apart of our soil cell system. Which is going to help us ensure that we have better stormwater management and storm drainage going into the bay,” McQueen said. “Better quality water that is going to be going into the bay.”

Phase one of the project goes from Government Street at the marina to 4th Street at the Martin Theatre.

They hope to complete the Streetscape Project by the end of the year.