Sidewalks will be added, roads repaved and drainage systems will be repaired.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Panama City is still rebuilding. Now city workers will begin making repairs in one of the oldest parts of the city.

On Tuesday city commissioners approved more than $4 million for a contract to improve water and drainage systems in the Cove. The project will also add sidewalks and repave streets along Bunkers Cove Road and Adams St.

“We’re a first-world nation in the 21st century,” City Manager Mark McQueen said. “We can do better than what we’ve had. And what we’ve had is decaying infrastructure. And what we’re doing is we’ve developed a strategy to get after repairing and replacing that infrastructure.”

McQueen expects the project to take 10 months to complete. Work will begin in January. The project is being funded by the state revolving fund.

McQueen expects more infrastructure repairs to begin throughout the city early next year.