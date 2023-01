PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City will soon become a little bit more colorful.

Local artists are painting crosswalk murals throughout Panama City. The first one is almost finished at the intersection of Luverne Avenue and Fourth Street. It’s just the first one of ten scheduled to be painted.

The murals are a combined effort by the City of Panama City and the Panama City Center for the Arts as the city rebuilds from Hurricane Michael. The intersection will be closed through Monday.