PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A new exercise pad at Harvey Dee Mathis Park in Panama City is now open to the public.

The workout area features seven new pieces of exercise equipment including cardio, strength, and flexibility training machines.

The outdoor gym is free to the community and recently opened for all ages to enjoy.

A chest press, a leg press, and a lat pulldown are three of the various new water-resistant pieces featured in the park.

Panama City officials say this new outdoor gym is just the beginning of park renovations.

“Behind us, this playground is going to get replaced and it’s going to be a new playground that will be blue in color.,” said Panama City Commissioner Brian Grainger. “It will kind of match the area over here.”

“We do advise that you speak to your physician first to make sure that you are able to work out and use the equipment,” said Panama City Quality of Life Interim Director Marci Schmiege. “On each piece of equipment, there’s a QR code that you can scan and it’ll tell you exactly how to use the piece of equipment.”

All you need is a phone with a camera to scan the QR code.

Lights and a shade sail will soon be installed so the workout machines can be used throughout the day, no matter the weather.

For more information on the park’s new exercise equipment and future events the Quality of Life department is hosting, head to their website.