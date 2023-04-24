PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly a year after the Panama City Paper Mill closure, the public will soon have another chance to hear the famous whistle blow.

The Bay County Historical Museum is opening its new ‘Paper Mill exhibit’ this upcoming Thursday at 5:30.

On display is the actual whistle from the former WestRock site along with an old pipe telephone, a medical chair, boilerplates, and much more.

The mill opened in 1931 and employed thousands of locals over several generations, including the Historical Society of Bay County President Tem Fontaine. He worked at the mill for over 45 years and was tasked with putting the mill exhibit together.

“We’ve got a static display that’s permanent we’re going to keep,” Fontaine said. “But during the special part of this display, we’ve actually got a bunch of pictures and other memorabilia out that will not be here long after our grand opening.”

Fontaine said they have so many pictures and articles to show, it takes up a good part of the museum’s space. He estimated everything, including a stuffed mill rat, will be out for a month.

If you can’t make the paper mill exhibit’s grand opening on Thursday, you can visit the museum for free at another time. Click here for a list of the Bay County Historical Museum’s hours of operation.

The Historical Society of Bay County has another special event for the public on Monday, April 24th at 7 p.m.

They are hosting Kenny Redd at the Bay County Regional Library, 898 W. 11th Street in Panama City. Redd is a local author and historian. He will be telling the story of the people who fostered tourism in Bay County.