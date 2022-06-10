PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Paper Mill has officially shut down, but it won’t be forgotten.

A few of the mill’s artifacts, including the iconic whistle, are being preserved at the Bay County Historical Museum.

If you grew up around Panama City, you most likely know the sound of the whistle.

It probably woke you up every morning at 7:00 when it sounded the beginning of the worker’s shift.

The whistle also blew at noon to begin the lunch break, at 12:30 to end lunch, and at 3:30 to end the day shift.

Museum officials have also obtained a voice pipe that was used during World War I as a way to communicate.

They also have a boiler door.

The artifacts are expected to be on display at Bay County’s Historical Museum in the next couple of months.

“You know, a lot of people say ‘you never can go back home,’ that’s an old saying but people like to feel like some place belongs to them,” Hurst said. “I think keeping history alive is part of that process.”

Hurst said they could be getting some other items as well.

He’s hoping to receive some of the mill’s old documents, paintings, and pictures.