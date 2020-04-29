Panama City officials work to bring more affordable housing into area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are continuing to bring more affordable housing into the area. 

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, commissioners approved a contract with Winterfell Construction Incorporated to build two houses in the Horizon Park development. The city purchased this parcel last year that consists of 27 lots. 

Moving forward, they plan to build homes on the remainder of those lots in that development. Funding for these affordable houses will come from state funding and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. 

These homes will be available to a list of qualified buyers. 

“We want to appeal to those first time police officers, medical professionals, and teachers and allow them an opportunity to buy a home in which they can be proud of,” said Community Development Director Michael Johnson. 

They hope to have all of the lots developed within the next six months.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Downtown PC Streetscape Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown PC Streetscape Update"

More affordable housing coming to PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "More affordable housing coming to PC"

The FDOT continues to work on several road projects in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "The FDOT continues to work on several road projects in Bay County"

FEMA approves Lynn Haven properties for debris removal and demolition

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA approves Lynn Haven properties for debris removal and demolition"

NEW BROADBAND SERVICE

Thumbnail for the video titled "NEW BROADBAND SERVICE"

'Shell Shack' restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Shell Shack' restaurant coming back to Mexico Beach"
More Local News