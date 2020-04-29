Panama City officials work to bring more affordable housing into area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are continuing to bring more affordable housing into the area.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, commissioners approved a contract with Winterfell Construction Incorporated to build two houses in the Horizon Park development. The city purchased this parcel last year that consists of 27 lots.

Moving forward, they plan to build homes on the remainder of those lots in that development. Funding for these affordable houses will come from state funding and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

These homes will be available to a list of qualified buyers.

“We want to appeal to those first time police officers, medical professionals, and teachers and allow them an opportunity to buy a home in which they can be proud of,” said Community Development Director Michael Johnson.

They hope to have all of the lots developed within the next six months.