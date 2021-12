This weekend community members are planning to revitalize Joe Moody Harris Park.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City wants to hear your ideas for Joe Moody Harris Park on Monday, December 13 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joe Moody Harris Park.

The city’s architecture and engineering firm for the project will display concept ideas for the public to view and provide valuable feedback on.

The park is located at N. Center Avenue and E. 9th Street.