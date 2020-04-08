Panama City officials issue precautionary boil water notice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many water customers in Panama City are now under a precautionary boil water notice after emergency water main repairs were made today.

The notice impacts customers on West 23rd Street between Jenks Avenue and Harrison Avenue.

You may experience discolored water approximately 24 hours after your water has been restored.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Under a precautionary boil water notice, water used for consumption can be disinfected by any one of the following methods:

 Bringing the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one (1) minute.

 Using a disinfecting chemical. If you cannot boil water, you should put eight (8) drops of common

household bleach which is about 1/8th teaspoon, into one (1) gallon of tap water, then shake it,

and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use sixteen (16) drops,

about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach instead of 8, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should

be a slight chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5 to 6% active ingredients. Use

food-grade containers. Don’t use bleach that has perfume scents added.

 Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

You can also buy commercially bottled water for consumption and food preparation.

If you have any questions, you may contact City of Panama City Utilities Department at (850) 872-3191.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County can also assist you with answers to questions.

The number for the Environmental Health Division is (850) 481-9114.