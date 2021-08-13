Panama City officer fired after being found guilty of misdemeanor battery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Panama City Police officer was fired Friday after being found guilty of a misdemeanor battery at trial this week.

The incident happened last year at Emerald Coast Behavioral.

Security cameras caught Officer Voisar Macon using a front leg sweep to put the victim onto a tile floor. His hands were cuffed behind his back, so he landed face-first and was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes. The fall also cut his chin, cheek, and bloodied his nose.

The man says he was there at his own request because of an alcohol abuse problem.

Panama City Police initially suspended Macon without pay after the incident. They announced Friday that he had been terminated. Macon is scheduled to be sentenced next week. He faces up to one year in jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tropical Depression Fred Update for Panama City Beach and the Panhandle

Panama City officer fired after being found guilty of misdemeanor battery

Gulf County TDC to host Park Hopper event

Panama City Weather: 8/13/21 Morning Forecast

Lynn Haven police discover THC laced cookies and candy

More Local News

Don't Miss