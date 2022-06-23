PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vibez nightclub in Panama City is apparently preparing to reopen.

The owners shut the club down on June 1, about a week after a brawl took place in the club.

Panama City Police charged five people for their involvement in the fight and issued warrants for eight more. In a Facebook post, Vibes management blamed law enforcement and the media for creating a false narrative about recent activity at the club.

Panama City officials issued a statement saying the city never targeted Vibez, nor required the business to close. The same Facebook page now says the club will reopen this Friday and Saturday.

It also said there will be new rules for patrons.

The minimum age to enter will now be 25. Owners said they’ve hired a new security team. They’ve instituted a new dress code prohibiting saggy pants, t-shirts, and wearing hats backward.

The club will be smoke-free and no one will be allowed to congregate in the parking lot. Finally, Vibez will only be open Thursday through Sunday.

The post said the new rules have been put into place due to compromises with city officials. But on Wednesday, city officials said they’ve had no discussions with anyone at Vibez about the rules, and reiterated they did not force the club to close in the first place.