Panama City News Herald to close printing plant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City News Herald released an article earlier today announcing company consolidation is forcing them to close the paper’s printing plant.

According to their article, the newspaper’s parent company, Gannett, announced on Thursday all of the News Herald’s printing and packaging products will be moved from Panama City to Gainesville, Florida and Jackson, Mississippi.

The article said the news and advertising departments will still operate out of the News Herald Office and there will be no changes in delivery or quality of the newspapers.

However, 31 full-time and 18 part-time production employees involved with the plant will be impacted according to the article.

The printing plant will operate until mid January.

