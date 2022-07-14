PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to move forward with plans for a new civic and performing arts center.

On Thursday night officials held a public workshop for citizens to voice their opinions.

The architecture firm is now looking at two locations for the new civic center. One area is at the marina where the old civic center is. The other location is behind Panama City City Hall between fifth and sixth street.

“I’m passionate about the marina because being born and raised here I always had the civic center on the marina,” Panama City Resident Ethan Brown. “But also if we look at the history of downtown, the entire downtown is designed for this space.”

Forty Panama City residents showed up at a public workshop showing the latest plans for a new civic center in Panama City.

“What we want to do is make sure we’re having a citizen-driven process in our entire redevelopment,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “And certainly the arts is one of the things we’re very proud of within the city. And one of the things we want to do is ensure our citizens participate in that process.”

Wilson Butler Architects narrowed location options from 13 to two. They said downtown gives people other things to do before or after going to the new arts center. But some residents are concerned the center could seat fewer people than the old civic center, which was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

That center seated 2,500 people. The new structure could seat 1,600 people in a theater, and transition to a 3,000-person general admission building.

“There were times when it was filled at 100% capacity. There were many times where it was minimal capacity.”

Many citizens hope the civic center will help downtown continue to grow.

McQueen expects the building to be completed in 4.5 years. There will be a final workshop for citizens to voice their opinions in late August.