PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is moving closer to approving a new alcohol ordinance. The ordinance would allow the police chief and city manager the authority to declare a state of emergency for “pop-up events”.

A state of emergency could be declared at a business or a parking lot.

“Well, what it’s providing for me is the opportunity to single the business and not use the state statute,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “Which, if I declared an emergency under the state statute it would affect sections of the town. And it would create curfews, it would stop liquor sales.”

Smith or the city manager, Mark McQueen, could not allow a state of emergency longer than 72 hours. The ordinance would also ban alcohol in commercial parking lots year-round.

In the original ordinance, businesses would have had to stop selling alcohol after 2 a.m.

“Well we had a meeting with ninety percent of the business owners that this affected and really got into it on a case by case basis exactly what was going on,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

The commissioners will vote on the ordinance in two weeks.