Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/7/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall today in the Big Bend area of Florida, east of the Panhandle. Little to no impacts are expected for northwest Florida. Scattered showers and storms will persist in the forecast throughout the day with more widespread and heavy rain east. Breezy conditions are also expected with winds generally out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, gusts of 20-30 mph. Elsa clears off to our northeast later tonight, leaving us with some lingering moisture that will aid in the development of pop-up showers and storms Thursday with our typical summertime pattern. By the end of the work week into the weekend, models are trending drier and hotter. Rain chances will drop and highs will return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s.