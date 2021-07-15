Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7/15/21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Our typical summertime pattern continues today as pop-up showers and storms will develop during the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s. High humidity will make it feel like 90-100 degrees. Friday will be about the same as today. It’s not until the weekend that our rain chances will drop a bit with just a few showers here and there possible. A ridge of high pressure to our east will build up and help to dry us out a little and keep temperatures trending near 90. Early next week, an approaching front from the northwest will attempt to bring some wetter weather to the Panhandle. Scattered showers and storms are more likely Monday through Wednesday.