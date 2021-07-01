Panama City, Morning Weather Forecast: 7-1-21

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated showers are likely to develop earlier today than yesterday, moving from the Gulf to the coastal locations this morning. By lunchtime through much of the afternoon into early evening, scattered rain and storms will occur across the Panhandle. Due to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will reach the mid-80’s along the coast, upper 80’s inland.

On Friday, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This next system looks to bring widespread showers and storms across our area Friday afternoon through the first half of the holiday weekend.

Forecast models still disagree about how wet the 4th of July may be. For now, we’re keeping a 60% chance of rain for Sunday. We’ll be fine-tuning that part of the forecast in the next couple days. Please check back for updates!

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic Ocean very early this morning. Forecast confidence is high regarding the path of this system over the next 1-3 days. Quick, westward movement is expected. As Elsa moves into the Caribbean Sunday, there are still many questions about its potential path. Some models place it in the Gulf; others over the Florida Peninsula and a few farther east over the Atlantic coast.

The First Alert Storm Team will be tracking Elsa closely and detailing any potential impacts to our weather next week. Please check back to this page for updates!