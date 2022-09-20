PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park.

“Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.”

Creekside Mobile Home Park residents like Betty said they have only been told the park property has been sold.

Carroll Realty Property Management LLC sent an email to residents stating they are renting on a month-to-month basis.

Several residents said they had no idea about a four-story apartment complex proposal on the park’s property.

“I feel like this one’s kind of been flying under the radar a little bit unlike the one [apartment complex] for Frankford that tried to go through a month or so ago,” a nearby resident in Sweet Bay, Christian Webber said.

A developer from Georgia, Jonathon Schrader purchased the old mobile home park.

He wants to rezone five parcels on the property to mixed-use.

Panama City officials recently had the first reading concerning the annexation and rezoning of the properties.

“This item was reviewed by the planning board on August 8, 2022, and the planning board recommended approval unanimously,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said.

City officials will vote at the September 27th meeting on whether to rezone the 5 parcels.

“On the planning board, a Mr. Doug Crook from Panhandle Engineering was there and stated there’d be a four-story, 180-unit apartment complex going into this area if it’s rezoned,” Webber said.

The developer is actually considering 288 units.

While some Sweet Bay residents like Webber are concerned about the traffic this would bring, trailer park residents like Patty Betty are just anxious to hear what’s next for them.

“I don’t know if they’ll have a paper on our door saying that you got so and so months to move or you know something like that,” Betty said.

She said she is looking for another home.

Regardless of the apartment complex, Panama City Commissioner Billy Rader said Sweet Bay has promised to add four additional exits to the area to help with traffic.