Panama City Mayor and City Commissioners for Ward 1 and 4 will be sworn in May 26

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday May 26 the Mayor of Panama City as well as the commissioners for wards 1 and 4 will be sworn in.

Panama City held their municipal elections back in April and a new face was elected to the commission for ward 4.

The newly elected commissioner, Josh Street, ran against incumbent Mike Nichols. Nichols has served on the commission for 9 years but lost in a close race against Street.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, ran unopposed as well as the commissioner for ward 1, Jenna Haligas.

The ceremony will take place at Panama City City Hall and will begin at noon.