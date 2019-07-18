Panama City Marina hotel proposal discussed at open house meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) ― The Panama City Marina may become grounds for a full service hotel with a restaurant and lounge.

The St. Joe Company hosted their second open house meeting at the Panama City Center for the Arts where residents were welcome to give their input and ideas regarding the company’s proposal to construct a hotel on the city’s marina property.

The hotel will be fully funded by the St.Joe Company and they noted that the most important aspect of the project would be drawing people to come to the downtown area.

“It’s important for the downtown to have people want to come to the downtown. It can potentially also activate the water component of the downtown which is very unique for a community like Panama City. So really drawing people here is probably the most important aspect of the project,” explained Jorge Gonzalez, St. Joe Company President and CEO.

Gonzalez also noted they are still in the early stages of the planning process and that they will be having these types of community meetings to further iron out the details of the project such as cost and size. Date for the next open house has not been set yet.