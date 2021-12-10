Panama City man sentenced to three life sentences after molestation conviction

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was found guilty for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl during her 4th-grade year on Thursday.

Bruce Ramond Johnson, 39, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences. One for each count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Johnson was arrested by the Panama City Police Department in February 2017.

“The victim was scared and held this inside for over a year, and has shown tremendous courage in facing her abuser in court, which led to his conviction and three life sentences,” Prosecutor Jennifer Lieb said.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, It only took jurors six minutes to find Johnson guilty. In addition to the three life sentences, Johnson was designated as a sexual predator.