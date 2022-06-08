PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was given three prison sentences totalling 90 years on Tuesday after he was found guilty last month of pulling a gun on a Panama City police officer, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Theodore Joseph Storey, 41, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on a violation of probation charge followed by 30 years for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and then a 25-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the judge agreed with the prosecutors that the defendant’s criminal history qualified him for enhanced sentences as a habitual offender and prison release reoffender.

Storey was released from prison in August 2021 after serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors proved at the trial that Storey was one of four men sitting in a car in a high-crime area on July 30, 2020, when a former Panama City Police Officer Jordan Hoffman encountered them.

Testimony and evidence showed that Hoffman smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and when backup arrived he asked Storey to step out. Instead, Storey pulled out a pistol from his waistband as the officer assisted him out, leading to a struggle over the gun.

Hoffman wrestled the defendant to the ground and held him until more backup arrived. The loaded pistol was found only feet away.