PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed and another Panama City man was injured in a head-on crash in Potter County, Texas, according to News 13s sister station ABC7 in Amarillo.

“According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road,” they wrote. “A pickup truck headed north on RM 1061, behind the U-Haul, was unable to avoid the crash. All four vehicles caught on fire.”

The driver of the U-Haul, Sonny Reynolds, 51, of Panama City, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Crystal Taylor-Williams, 51, also of Panama City, Florida was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with serious injuries.