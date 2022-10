WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m.

Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south on State Road 79 near the James Potter Road intersection.

The front passenger side of the Chevy Spark hit the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead on scene.