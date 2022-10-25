PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

Panama City Beach police said that a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by Steven Kinney was heading east on Back Beach Road near Cobb Road at about 10:15 p.m.

For an unknown reason, Kinney entered the median and then lost control. The Highlander rolled over and Kinney was ejected from the vehicle.

Kinney was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in that crash.