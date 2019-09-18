Panama City man found guilty of attempted manslaughter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man on trial for attempted murder, accused of shooting another man is now over.

28-year-old Jeremy Javon Lee was accused of shooting another man back in October of 2018. The police report says Lee entered an apartment, pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest. The victim did survive.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from law enforcement and a witness to the shooting and found Lee guilty on the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter. His sentencing is scheduled for October 8th.