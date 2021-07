BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — A 26-year-old panama city man died in a fatal crash on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling eastbound on Camp Flowers Road around 9:55 p.m.

A pedestrian was walking eastbound, in the roadway, on Camp Flowers Road, in the direct path of the SUV, this caused the front of the SUV to hit the pedestrian.

The driver continued traveling east before coming to a stop at her residence then returned back to the scene.