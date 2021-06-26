Panama City man dies in fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — An 86-year-old Panama City man died in fatal crash on Thursday in Washington County near State Road 79 and State Road 20 around 11:30 a.m.

According to Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling southbound on State Road 79 in the inside lane. A sedan was traveling westbound on State Road 20 in the intersection of State Road 79. The third vehicle, a truck tractor was traveling eastbound on State Road 20 in the intersection of State Road 79.

The driver of the SUV failed to observe the red light for southbound traffic and went through the intersection. When the driver of the SUV drove through the intersection the left front of the car collided with the right front side of the sedan, according to authorities.

The sedan spun around counter clockwise and collided with the left rear wheels of the truck tractor and down the left side of the trucks trailer striking the tires, officials said.

According to the report, the driver of the SUV had minor injuries and the driver of the truck tractor had no injuries.