CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 77-year-old Panama City man died in a single-car accident in Calhoun County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was heading north on Melvin Grade Road trying to curve to the left.

The driver was pulling out of a gravel driveway when he overcorrected, crossed into the southbound lanes and into a clearing.

Troopers said the truck rolled several times, causing the driver to pass away.

He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.