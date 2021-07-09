Panama City man convicted after assaulting gas station worker with pry bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Bryan Donald Burrell, 58, was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony battery (priors), and carrying a concealed weapon on Friday.

The victim was working at Beeline Gas Station on Stanford Road when Burrell became irate after being told to remove his backpack, according to the release.

Authorities said Burrell was told to leave the store but refused and removed a pry bar that he carried concealed and beat the victim with it.

The victim had several lacerations on his head and body.

Burrell was found guilty on all counts and is facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.