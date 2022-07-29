PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said 29- year-old Tymell Thomas called a 211 helpline and admitted to the sexual contact with a boy.

The Department of Children and Families contacted Sheriffs deputies who questioned Thomas, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit went on to state that Thomas confessed to sexually assaulting the minor.

Thomas was apparently the caretaker of the 17-year old boy who is mentally challenged, court records state.

Officials said he identified Thomas as his caretaker and the man who abused him.

Investigators said Thomas also admitted he did not tell the victim that he was HIV positive.

He is charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and having sex with a person without informing them of being HIV positive.