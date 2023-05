PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man sexually battered a child, court records state.

The victim and a family member reported the abuse to Florida’s Department of Children and Families saying that Richard Gibbens, 61, had “a fondness for little girls.”

The girl then described to investigators how she had been abused. And the family member described Gibbens actions around the child.

Based on that information Gibbens was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12.