PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested this week for possessing child pornography, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jason William Roberts, 37, is charged with one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began in June as agents searched for individuals downloading and sharing child sexual abuse material online. An IP address belonging to Roberts was identified as sharing illegal images, the FDLE said in a news release.



“Agents executed a search warrant at Roberts’ residence today and conducted an on-site forensic preview of his computer, revealing numerous images depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as six years old,” they added.