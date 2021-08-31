Panama City man charged with domestic battery by strangulation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama city man was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation after an argument with a female victim., authorities said.

Clifford Stone

Clifford Stone was accused of pushing his elbow into the throat of a female victim, and then pushing a child away when they tried to intervene, according to PCPD.

Stone was charged with a felony count of domestic battery by strangulation, one count of abuse of a child without great harm, and one count of domestic battery.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

