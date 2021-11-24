Panama City man charged with attempted sexual battery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested and charged after trying to have sex with a woman without her consent, according to PCPD.

Ruddy Wesley Smiley

Ruddy Wesley Smiley, 41, was arrested by Panama City Police on Tuesday and charged with attempted sexual battery.

Officers said Smiley took an extremely intoxicated woman into the bathroom at the outrigger lounge on November 14 to have sex.

The bartender intervened to keep anything from happening.

Surveillance cameras in the bar recorded most of the incident.

Officers said when they questioned the woman later she had no memory of the event and said she did not consent to having sex.