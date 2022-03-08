PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is facing attempted murder charges after firing into an occupied vehicle at an apartment complex.

Panama City Police said the victim was leaving Andrews Place Apartments Sunday when a dark-colored SUV cut him off at the exit.

Then, Jose Antonio Mercado-Cintron, 30, exited the SUV and fired two shots at the victim’s vehicle. Mercado-Cintron then drove away.

Investigators determined Mercado-Cintron was the suspect in the case and got a warrant for his arrest. They found him at Foxwood Garden Apartments and “approached the vehicle and when detectives identified themselves and attempted to place him under arrest, he reached for a loaded .380 handgun with one live round in the firearm’s chamber that was concealed in his waistband. After a brief altercation, detectives were able to secure the suspect and the weapon.”

Mercado-Cintron was charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of resisting an officer with violence.

In addition, two bystanders at Foxwood Apartments were arrested and charged with obstruction

of justice during the course of the arrest, officials wrote.

Officials added that the crime analysts of the Panama City Police Department, working in conjunction with the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC), were instrumental in providing information in this case, leading to this arrest.

Additional charges may be added in the future.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.