PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man shot another man in the wrist and then stalked him after he ran away in a failed murder attempt, according to court records.

Roderick Devon Wheeler Jr., 28, is charged with attempted murder in connection to the Monday night incident at Foxwood Apartments. Court records state that Wheeler told a witness to drive him to the apartment complex and that he planned to buy marijuana.

But after he disappeared into one of the buildings several witnesses heard one gunshot, a pause, and then three more gunshots. When the witness was told by a gathering crowd that Wheeler was the shooter she left and left him there, court records said. The court records state that Wheeler shot the victim in the wrist and then tried to finish the job after he ran away but was unsuccessful.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his wounds. Panama City Police investigators tracked Wheeler down even though multiple witnesses declined to talk to them and the victim claimed he did not know who shot him or the motive for the shooting.

However, a witness told investigators that while Wheeler was in prison he heard a rumor about the victim sexually molesting one of Wheeler’s relatives. Wheeler was located hiding in a shed in Callaway and arrested Wednesday.

Wheeler also had outstanding warrants for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and drug warrants, police wrote. The firearm Wheeler was in possession of was listed as stolen out of Tallahassee