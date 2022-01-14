Panama City man charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is charged with discharging a firearm in public and shooting into an occupied residence in a drive-by shooting Thursday night, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Joseph Ernest Herbert III, 32, was charged with discharging a firearm in public, shooting into an occupied dwelling, unlicensed carry of a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of his conditional release on other charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

According to PCPD, they were called to the 1900 block of Cherry Street in reference to shots being fired. Officers located a vehicle on the way to the scene that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers found loose ammunition and a handgun magazine in the vehicle matching the description of two shell casings found at the shooting scene, according to the release.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.