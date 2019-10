BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 19-year-old Steven Turnage for solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

According to arrest reports, Turnage engaged in several Facebook Messenger conversations with a female juvenile and requested and received a multitude of lewd photographs which he saved to his phone.

Turnage then allegedly asked the girl to have sexual intercourse with him and another underage girl.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.