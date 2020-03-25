Panama City man arrested; charged with sexual battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail after being arrested and accused of sexual battery.

According to the police report, the victim went to Marcus Barron’s home on Tuesday.

Police say Barron drug the woman through his home, threw her on the bed and sexually battered her against her will.

The victim says she was allowed to leave the home when Barron was done.

She then contacted police and pressed charges.

Barron was arrested and charged with sexually battery on a victim 18-years or older, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana no more than 20 grams and possession of narcotic equipment.

He appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set us just over $50,000.