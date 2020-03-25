Panama City man arrested; charged with sexual battery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail after being arrested and accused of sexual battery.

According to the police report, the victim went to Marcus Barron’s home on Tuesday.

Police say Barron drug the woman through his home, threw her on the bed and sexually battered her against her will.

The victim says she was allowed to leave the home when Barron was done.

She then contacted police and pressed charges.

Barron was arrested and charged with sexually battery on a victim 18-years or older, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana no more than 20 grams and possession of narcotic equipment.

He appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set us just over $50,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Okaloosa Island Death Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Okaloosa Island Death Investigation"

13|NOW Mike Watkins, President and CEO Big Bend Community Based Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "13|NOW Mike Watkins, President and CEO Big Bend Community Based Care"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/25"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.